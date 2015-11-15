BELEK, Turkey Nov 15 The leaders of the world's
20 most powerful countries have agreed to step up border
controls and aviation security in the wake of the Paris attacks
that killed 129 people, according to a draft statement seen by
Reuters on Sunday.
The heads of the Group of 20 (G20) largest economies,
meeting in Turkey, condemned the attacks claimed by Islamic
State as "heinous" and said they remained united in fighting
terrorism, according to the draft document.
The finalised document is due to be released later on
Sunday.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by David Dolan; Editing
by Nick Tattersall)