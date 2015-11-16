A view shows French (L) and European Union and flags, fitted with black ribbons, during a minute of silence in memory of the victims of Paris attacks, at the Group of 20 (G20) leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fatih Aktas/Pool

BELEK, Turkey The Group of 20 leading economies (G20) said on Monday the rise in terrorism undermined international peace and security and endangered efforts to strengthen the global economy.

In a statement issued after a meeting in the sea resort of Belek in the Antalya province of Turkey, the leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies stressed, however, that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality or ethnic group.

The statement, confirming a draft seen by Reuters on Sunday, said the G20 would work together to suppress and prevent terrorist acts and cut off financing for those who commit them.

The 20 leading countries also pledged to exchange operational information and tighten border controls as well as global aviation security.

