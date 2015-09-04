ANKARA, Sept 4 A group of financial stability
experts has proposed to G20 finance ministers and central
bankers a two-stage approach for introducing Total Loss
Absorption Capacity (TLAC) buffers for big banks, a G20 source
told Reuters on Friday.
The proposal to the Group of 20 leading economies would see
the introduction of a buffer of 16 percent of a bank's
risk-weighted assets from 2019 and 20 percent from 2022, the
source said.
The United States had pushed for 20 percent, where as some
in Europe had been arguing for 16 percent on the grounds that
their banks were still recapitalising after the financial
crisis.
The buffer is a new layer of debt the world's biggest banks
like Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank AG must
issue to write down in a crisis and bolster their capital
situation.
