ANKARA, Sept 6 Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu on Sunday called on G20 leaders to reduce youth
unemployment globally, adding that otherwise young people would
seek to move to advanced economies in search for jobs.
"I call all the G20 leaders to work together to decrease
young unemployment," he said at the event launching Women-20, a
new engagement group of the G20 summit.
"If there is no global remedy for young unemployment, be
sure that these young people will be migrants or refugees in
advanced economies to find jobs."
