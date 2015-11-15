(Fixes media identifier, adds analyst comment, background)
BELEK, Turkey Nov 15 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew told senior Chinese officials on Sunday he would
support adding the yuan currency to the basket on which the
International Monetary Fund's SDR unit is based, if it meets the
IMF's criteria, Lew's spokesperson said.
Lew met with China's vice premier and finance minister on
the sidelines of the G20 leaders meeting in Turkey, the
spokesperson said.
The IMF is expected to this month approve the inclusion of
the yuan, also known as the renminbi, into its $280 billion
basket of currency reserves, known officially as Special Drawing
Rights, or SDR. Its inclusion in the basket would mark a major
diplomatic victory for Beijing's campaign to internationalise
the currency.
It moved closer to inclusion on Friday, after Fund staff
and IMF chief Christine Lagarde gave the move the thumbs up.
The IMF's executive board, which represents its 188
members, is unlikely to go against the staff recommendation,
said Meg Lundsager, a fellow at the Wilson Centre and until last
year the U.S. representative on the IMF board.
"I would not be surprised if it was pretty close to
unanimous," she said, adding that any opposition to the
inclusion would have been voiced before now.
(Reporting by David Dolan in BELEK and Krista Hughes in
WASHINGTON; Editing by Nick Tattersall)