ANKARA, Sept 5 There is a shared belief among
the members of the Group of 20 leading economies in the need to
"double down" against competitive currency devaluation and avoid
it in both policy and language, a senior U.S. Treasury official
said on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of
central bankers and finance ministers in the Turkish capital
Ankara, the official said the final communique from the meeting
was expected to address competitive devaluation, where countries
attempt to drive down a currency to boost exports.
"You can make policy decisions that lead to competitive
devaluation, (or) you can say things that lead to talking down a
currency," the official said.
"There is a shared sense that the G20 needs to double down
on its principle that competitive devaluation is a bad thing."
Currencies have come into sharp focus at the G20 meeting,
after China devalued the yuan in a surprise move in August,
sparking market turmoil.
But Beijing appears to have learned about the importance of
transparency in the communication of monetary policy from its
latest market turmoil, the official said.
A draft of the communique obtained by Reuters on Friday
showed that G20 members will likely to reiterate a promise to
"refrain from competitive devaluations and resist all forms of
protectionism".
