ANKARA, Sept 4 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Cevdet Yilmaz said on Friday the Group of 20 leading economies had taken only a third of the steps needed to add 2 percent to their economic output.

Speaking at a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, he said member states should continue to work on the measures. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)