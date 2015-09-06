Sept 6 More needs to be done to achieve two percent global growth over five years, as targeted by G20 countries at a summit last year in Australia, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Cevdet Yilmaz said on Sunday.

Turkey holds the G20 presidency this year and has just finished hosting a meeting of finance ministers in the capital Ankara, from where Yilmaz was speaking.

Yilmaz also said that an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the coming months would not have a fundamental impact on emerging markets, describing the expected move as a "normalisation". (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Louise Ireland)