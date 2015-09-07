BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
(Corrects target description in headline and para 1)
Sept 6 More needs to be done to achieve an additional 2 percent increase in growth over five years as targeted by G20 countries at a summit last year in Australia, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Cevdet Yilmaz said on Sunday.
Turkey holds the G20 presidency this year and has just finished hosting a meeting of finance ministers in the capital Ankara, from where Yilmaz was speaking.
Yilmaz also said that an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the coming months would not have a fundamental impact on emerging markets, describing the expected move as a "normalisation". (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.