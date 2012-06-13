WASHINGTON, June 13 European leaders are unlikely to announce significant progress on measures to address the euro zone crisis at the G20 next week, a senior U.S. official told reporters on Wednesday.

The official said the United States was pressing Europeans to provide more clarity on their plans before an EU summit meeting at the end of the month.

The official said he did not expect a quick resolution to Greece's membership in the euro zone after its Sunday election. Whoever wins will have to form a coalition government and negotiate with European counterparts, he said, adding that everyone should be concerned about the risk of bank runs and financial contagion.