WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. government will face a major test on whether it has the capacity to govern when it is faced with big tax and budget decisions at the end of the year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday.

Before 2013, the United States will be forced to deal with the expiration of tax cuts that affect nearly all U.S. taxpayers, automatic budget cuts that are set to kick in, as well as another debate over raising the country's debt limit.

"It will be a big test in Washington, a big test of the country to govern itself in how Washington deals with those challenges," Geithner said ahead of a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers on Friday.

"Hopefully we use it as an opportunity to make another significant step towards long term fiscal reform at that time," he said.