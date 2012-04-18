WASHINGTON, April 18 The United States is better positioned than most other rich countries to benefit from fast growth in the developing world in the years ahead, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said.

"The world is actually still at the early stage of a very long period of pretty substantial rates of growth in the emerging world - the most populous parts of the world," he told a conference on Wednesday.

"And we are better positioned than most developed economies to take advantage of that."