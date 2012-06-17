WASHINGTON, June 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
will press European leaders this week to resolve their debt
crisis but the United States does not expect much progress
before the end of the month, a White House adviser said on
Sunday.
Obama will participate in a two-day summit of Group of 20
leaders that starts in Mexico on Monday. He has called on
European leaders to recapitalize weak banks and to focus on
economic growth and not just budget austerity.
"We're going to continue to make the case," David Plouffe, a
senior Obama adviser, told U.S. broadcaster ABC's program "This
Week."
"There will be progress made over the next couple days, but
no one should expect a firm resolution," he said.
The G20 brings together the leaders of 20 big industrial
economies, including euro zone heavyweights Germany, France and
Italy.
Europe's financial crisis could easily send the global
economy into recession should the region's 17-nation currency
block implode. The euro zone is a top trading partner of the
United States and several of its members, including Spain, the
Netherlands, Italy and Greece are already in recession.
The crisis threatens to boil over after Sunday's election in
Greece, which has policymakers around the world scrambling to
prepare for a potential Greek exit from the currency block.
The European Union will hold its own leaders' summit from
June 28-29 to discuss a timetable for potentially sweeping
reforms that could create a fiscal union in Europe. Plouffe said
that summit would be the venue for more substantial progress.
"That's really hopefully where we'll see more confidence and
progress that they can handle this," Plouffe said.
The crisis is coinciding with Obama's reelection campaign
head of November polls.
The president's Republican challenger, Mitt Romney,
regularly accuses Obama of using European-style welfare policies
to put America on a path to fiscal ruin.
On Sunday, Romney made clear he opposed using any U.S. tax
dollars to bail out European countries. "We're not going to send
checks to Europe," Romney told the CBS program "Face the
Nation."
Obama also has said Europeans must solve their own problems.
Romney said U.S. banks were stronger than they were just a
few years ago, and that he would "hope that regardless of what
happens in Europe, that our banking sector is able to weather
the storm."