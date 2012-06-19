By Lesley Wroughton
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The United States
suggested on Monday it would support discussions to review
Greece's international bailout, saying economic reforms under
the 130-billion-euro rescue program were pushed off track by a
drawn out political process to form a new government in Athens.
In Greece's second national election in six weeks, the
conservative New Democracy party of Antonis Samaras on Sunday
failed to a win a strong mandate to implement the big spending
cuts and tax increases demanded by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund.
Samaras, whose party is poised to form a coalition
government with Socialists on Tuesday, has said Greece will meet
its commitment under the bailout, which aims to save the country
from bankruptcy and an exit from the euro zone.
"We can expect to see on the part of the European partners
and the IMF recognition that Greece's program has gone off track
for some period of time, in part because they had a protracted
political process and have not had a government," U.S. Treasury
Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard told
reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Mexico.
It is the first time the United States, which is the largest
IMF member country, said it supports discussions to review the
Greek bailout program, although Brainard did not go as far as to
say the United States backed a renegotiation of the terms,
simply a review of timelines.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, already annoyed by slow
implementation of the Greek program, said at the G20 leaders'
summit that any loosening of Greece's reform promises would be
unacceptable.
Brainard said the Greek government had not been able to
implement reforms while undergoing recent elections.
"The Greek government has not been in a position to be
moving forward for this period of time in which the government
was unable to form, and find a way forward that is still very
much consistent with the reform commitments that were taken on.
Those are reform commitments that will have to be undertaken in
any circumstance," Brainard said.
She said economic stabilization programs were designed with
some flexibility, although she emphasized that previously agreed
reforms were still needed to fix the economy, such as restoring
competitiveness to the Greek private sector to boost growth.
"There is always in stabilization programs ... the ability
to recognize we need to give some more time, recognizing that
economic outcomes didn't come out quite the way that was
originally projected.
"There is ample room for both sides to sit back down,
recognizing the world has been somewhat more adverse," she
added.
She suggested that Greece could be given more time to
implement reforms given a deterioration in growth rates.
"Basic reforms are going to be important regardless, but
there is a time dimension and a dimension of recognizing that
growth has been weaker than anticipated," Brainard added.
"So, there is room, I think, for both sides to move forward
and that is certainly what we are going to support," Brainard
said.