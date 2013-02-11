WASHINGTON Feb 11 U.S. Treasury Undersecretary
for International Affairs Lael Brainard will attend a Feb. 15-16
meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs in Moscow, the Treasury
Department said on Monday.
Brainard will join other finance ministers as well as
central bank governors from the rich and emerging market nations
that make up the G20.
The U.S. Treasury secretary would usually represent the
United States, but President Barack Obama's Treasury nominee,
Jack Lew, has not yet been confirmed by the Senate. A Senate
committee holds a hearing on the nomination on Wednesday, but
the full Senate is unlikely to vote on the nomination until
later in the month.
The G20 came to the fore during the 2007-09 financial crisis
to stitch together a global consensus on how to pull out of a
worldwide recession.
Currency issues are likely to loom large at this week's
meetings amid heated rhetoric about a currency war.
The Group of Seven nations is considering a statement to
show its members remain committed to market-determined exchange
rates, implying they would not indulge in unilateral currency
devaluation, officials said earlier on Monday.