MOSCOW Feb 16 There is a better understanding
among the Group of 20 nations that currency frameworks among the
world's largest economies need to be better aligned, a senior
U.S. administration official said on Saturday.
While the Group of Seven industrialized countries have a
long-standing set of rules on exchange rates, the newer G20,
which includes China and India, is still trying to develop its
own framework on currencies, the official said.
The official said the G20 agreement forged among finance
ministers in Moscow, which commits to moving rapidly toward more
market-determined exchange rate systems, ensures that as
countries' exchange rate policies evolve they move to a set of
common standards.