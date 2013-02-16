MOSCOW Feb 16 There is better understanding
among Group of 20 nations that the foreign exchange rate systems
of the world's largest economies need to be better aligned, a
senior U.S. administration official said on Saturday after G20
finance leaders met in Moscow.
While the Group of Seven industrialized countries - the
United States, Britain, Italy, Germany, Japan, France and Canada
- have long-standing rules on exchange rates, the newer G20 of
emerging and advanced economies, including China, India and
Brazil, is still trying to develop a set of common standards,
the official said.
The G20 meeting committed to move more rapidly toward more
market exchange rate systems and to refrain from competitive
devaluation.
The wording of the final statement was closely followed
given concerns that Japan is targeting a weaker yen in its
aggressive expansive monetary and fiscal policies, which have
driven down its currency.
G20 currency tensions are not new. The United States has
long pressed China to reform its exchange rate regime by
allowing market forces to play a larger role in managing the
economy.
The U.S. administration official said G20 discussions were
focused more on currency frameworks than on a particular
country's policies.
Meanwhile, the official said the United States was on target
to meet a pledge by advanced economies at the G20 in Toronto in
2010 to halve their budget deficits by 2013. With the pact set
to expire this year, some countries like Germany want the G20 to
set new debt-cutting targets.
The U.S. official said the Moscow meeting wanted to avoid
any commitment that there is a one-size-fits-all pace of fiscal
consolidation. However, the official said the United States was
comfortable with the way the fiscal consolidation effort was
being discussed by the G20.