By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Treasury believes
foreign exchange markets are behaving largely in line with
underlying economic fundamentals this week ahead of Group of 20
finance ministers and central bank governors, a senior Treasury
official said on Monday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will nonetheless still
emphasize the need for the world's biggest economies to avoid
competitive currency devaluations at the meeting in Chengdu,
China, the official told reporters on a conference call.
The dollar has risen against a number of currencies buffeted
by Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, including
the pound, the euro and China's yuan, which earlier on Monday
fell below the psychologically important level of 6.7 to the
dollar for the first time in nearly six years..
"As I look at foreign exchange markets today, there's
nothing that strikes me as being particularly out of line with
the underlying fundamentals that I'm seeing or the history of
these markets in the way they've behaved," the official said.
The Treasury has made a point about currency markets not
being "disorderly" to discourage unwarranted intervention by the
Bank of Japan to reduce the yen's value.
Asked if China's yuan looked undervalued, the official said
there has been downward pressure on the currency due to capital
outflows from China, and U.S. officials had emphasized the need
for Beijing to move to a more market-determined currency. The
"hallmark" of success in that area will be whether the yuan is
allowed to appreciate again when capital flows shift inward, the
official added.
Lew is traveling to the G20 meeting in Chengdu on Saturday
and Sunday, but will stop first in Athens Wednesday and Thursday
to discuss fiscal reforms with Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos.
Lew will encourage the Greek leaders to "continue making
robust progress on reforms this summer that will pave the way
for additional disbursements of assistance this fall and for IMF
and European discussions on the timing and details of debt
relief," the official said.
Later, at the G20 meeting, the Treasury official said the
group's top finance officials would discuss the implications of
the Brexit vote on the global economy and would repeat their
past calls for countries to use all available tools to promote
strong, sustainable and balanced growth.
"There is scope to think about particularly fiscal policy in
a more systematic and comprehensive way than we have so far,"
the official added.
