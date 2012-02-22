WASHINGTON Feb 22 A top U.S. Treasury
Department official said on Wednesday that it was "critical" for
Europe to put up a convincing firewall against the risk of
financial contagion before discussion of more International
Monetary Fund resources takes place.
Lael Brainard, Treasury's under secretary for international
affairs, also said that Greece and its lenders have made "very
significant commitments in recent days" which if they are met,
will reduce Greek debt loads to levels that officials expect
will avert default.
"When you put these things together, they suggest that the
path forward for Greece, if it is able to deliver on the
commitments, will be a sustainable path," Brainard told a news
conference.