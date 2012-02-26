MEXICO CITY Feb 26 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Sunday praised European nations for having acted to reduce risks of "catastrophic" financial crisis but said a bigger firewall was needed against contagion.

"A durable solution requires both a sustained period of economic reform and a substantial financial firewall to support those reforms," he told a press conference at the conclusion of a Group of 20 finance ministers' and central bankers' meeting.