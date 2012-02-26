Dollar shortages hit Qatar exchange houses as foreign banks scale back ties
* Some Western banks continue business, others halt new deals
MEXICO CITY Feb 26 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Sunday praised European nations for having acted to reduce risks of "catastrophic" financial crisis but said a bigger firewall was needed against contagion.
"A durable solution requires both a sustained period of economic reform and a substantial financial firewall to support those reforms," he told a press conference at the conclusion of a Group of 20 finance ministers' and central bankers' meeting.
* Some Western banks continue business, others halt new deals
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)