WASHINGTON Feb 14 Economic policymakers from
the world's biggest economies will focus on recent financial
market turbulence when they meet next week in Sydney, a senior
official at the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.
Stock, bond and currency markets in developing countries
have convulsed in recent weeks, hit by concerns over weaker
economic growth and the winding down of monetary stimulus in the
United States.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20,
which brings together the world's biggest economies and acts as
a steering committee for global economic policy, will meet Feb.
22-23 in Australia.
"Clearly this will be one of the focal points," the official
said in a call with journalists.