By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Feb 14 Economic policymakers from
the world's biggest economies will focus on recent financial
market turbulence when they meet next week in Sydney, a senior
official at the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20,
which brings together the world's biggest economies and acts as
a steering committee for global economic policy, will meet Feb.
22-23 in Australia.
Stock, bond and currency markets in developing countries
have convulsed in recent months, hit by concerns over weaker
economic growth and the winding down of monetary stimulus in the
United States.
"Clearly this will be one of the focal points," the official
said in a call with journalists.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will attend the meetings.
He is likely to get an earful over Washington's failure to
follow through on a pledge to give developing nations a bigger
say at the International Monetary Fund. The official told
reporters that the Obama administration was still trying to
persuade Congress to approve the IMF reforms.
"We recognize that the United States' continued delay in
adopting the reforms is a setback," the official said.
Washington also will urge Europeans to act decisively to fix
their banking system, as weak lending is dragging on economic
growth in the region. The European Central Bank is due to
release a review of assets in big banks this year.
"A rigorous asset quality review and stress tests will be
central to restoring confidence in the euro zone's banking
sector," the official said.
Washington has repeatedly expressed concern in recent months
that Europe is moving too slowly to heal its crisis-stricken
economy.
The Treasury official repeated the administration's view
that surplus countries in Europe, which is code for Germany and
other creditor nations, have too little domestic demand in their
economy. This situation, he said, weighs on the global economy.
He also repeated the administration's position that Japan
must be careful to boost its economy by lifting domestic demand.
This is an allusion to the U.S. view that Japan's massive
monetary stimulus, which has weakened the value of the yen,
should not be used as a tool to boost exports.