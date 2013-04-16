WASHINGTON, April 16 Ways to boost global demand
to help the faltering recovery will be a key focus for the
United States during the upcoming meetings of finance ministers
and central bankers from the world's top 20 economies, a U.S.
official said on Tuesday.
"Our focus at this meeting has to be on supporting global
demand," said the senior Treasury official, speaking on
condition of anonymity ahead of the meetings of the Group of 20,
International Monetary Fund and World Bank later this week.
"There is growing concern about contraction of demand in the
euro area, which accounts for one-fifth of global GDP."
Asked about competitive devaluations and the impact of
Japan's aggressive monetary policy on the yen, the official said
the U.S. will be watching closely to see how effective the
policies are at boosting Japanese demand.