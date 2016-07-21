ATHENS, July 21 Group of 20 finance officials do not need to take the same type of massive coordinated fiscal stimulus efforts that they did to combat recession in 2008-2009, despite risks posed by Britain's exit from the European Union, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday.

"I don't think this is a moment which calls for the kind of coordinated action that say the Great Recession did in 2008 and 2009," the official told reporters in Athens. "It really is a moment of cautionary - we each need to do what we can to ensure that where growth is soft it gets stronger."

The official said, however, that the previous G20 tug of war between austerity and actions to promote more growth have clearly been tipped in the favor of growth. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)