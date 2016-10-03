BRUSSELS Oct 3 Financial leaders of the world's
20 biggest economies sit down this week to discuss the main
risks to global economic growth and how to clamp down the
secretive ownership of companies that allows for tax avoidance
and money laundering.
The venue will be a working dinner in Washington on Oct. 6
for G20 finance ministers and central bank governors before the
annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund.
In a paper prepared for participants, China, which holds the
rotating presidency of the G20 this year, notes that global
financial markets have recovered from the fallout of Britain's
vote to leave the European Union, but that uncertainties
remained.
"Financial volatility picked up recently, partly reflecting
market sentiment for the recent release of monetary policy
stance by the central banks of key advanced economies," said the
note, seen by Reuters.
"Downside risks remain heightened. Changing expectations
regarding the pace of U.S. monetary policy normalisation could
have significant repercussions for capital flows and financial
market volatilities," it said.
"The uncertainties from the progress of Brexit would also
add to instability risks, while concerns about bank
profitability amid extraordinarily low/negative interest rates
still persist," it said.
Following up on a long-standing drive to curb tax avoidance
and money laundering as well as terrorist financing, the
ministers will discuss a stronger push to share information on
who owns companies, in what is known as "beneficial ownership".
Anonymous companies, also called phantom firms or shell
companies, are entities that are used to disguise the identity
of their true owner, who ultimately controls or profits from the
company. Such owners are also known as the "beneficial owners".
The ministers will discuss proposals on sharing "beneficial
ownership" information prepared for the meeting by the Financial
Action Task Force (FATF), an inter-governmental policy-making
body set up to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.
"These proposals include the possibility of making the
'availability' of beneficial ownership information a key focus
area," the Chinese presidency note said, also mentioning the
possibility of improving the 'quality' of such information.
European delegations to the G20 meeting will push for
establishing registers of beneficial ownership that would at
least be shared by public authorities, if not made fully public.
European officials said the push for more transparency in
company ownership information has been made more politically
attractive to G20 members by the so-called Panama and Bahama
papers -- millions of leaked legal documents illustrating how
wealthy individuals and public officials are able to keep
personal financial information private.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)