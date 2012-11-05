By Lesley Wroughton
MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Greece and Portugal have
sought technical advice from the World Bank to help their
economies recover from deep fiscal crises and talks are at the
early stages, bank President Jim Yong Kim said on Sunday at the
G20 meeting in Mexico.
It is the first time in recent history that developed
countries have turned to the World Bank for advice, a major
shift for an institution known for its work in the world's
poorest nations.
"For both Portugal and Greece we are in the very early
stages of conversation," Kim told reporters on the sidelines of
the G20 meetings. "In another few weeks, in another month, we
will have much more detail on exactly what we're going to do,"
he added.
Since becoming the head of the World bank in July, Kim has
said he is also willing to advise developed economies like
Greece, mired in its worst downturn since World War Two and
struggling to meet fiscal and structural reforms to pull its
economy out of a five-year slump.
Both Greece and Portugal are currently surviving on
emergency bailout packages from the International Monetary Fund
and European Union, which include deep spending cuts and
reforms.
While World Bank advice in Greece is likely to focus on
improving the business climate to boost growth, details on the
bank's role in Portugal still need to be ironed out after
initial talks during IMF and World Bank meetings in Tokyo last
month.
"We are very good at helping countries at least understand
and compare their public expenditures with what is happening in
the rest of the world, and we also think we can help in thinking
of ways about improving the business environments," he said.
Kim said World Bank experiences in helping South Korea and
Indonesia overcome their economic crises may be of use to Athens
and Lisbon. He said the World Bank would be paid for its advice.
"We have worked in so many different countries that have
gone through these problems. We are essentially going to very
humbly offer up our experience of what other places have done,
and see whether it's helpful to countries like Greece and
Portugal," he added.
The World Bank's recent Doing Business Report ranked Greece
among the 10 most improved on a list of 185 countries when it
comes to business friendly rules.