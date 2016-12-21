WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 21 Canada's G3 Global Holdings said on Wednesday that it will start construction of a grain terminal at Port Metro Vancouver in March, committing to a project that was under consideration since last year.

G3, formerly known as the Canadian Wheat Board, is a partnership of Saudi Arabian agriculture company SALIC and U.S. grain handler Bunge Ltd.