BRIEF-CANADIAN WESTERN BANK TO REDEEM $75 MLN OF SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES
* REDEMPTION WILL OCCUR ON MARCH 22, 2017, AND WILL BE FINANCED OUT OF CWB'S GENERAL CORPORATE FUNDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 17 G4S Plc :
* G4S Plc UK : disposal
* Sale of G4S Secure Solutions Ab ("G4S SWEDEN") to Sector Alarm Sverige As
* Total consideration of SEK 438 million (37.4 million stg at current exchange rates) including cash and debt
* Completion of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REDEMPTION WILL OCCUR ON MARCH 22, 2017, AND WILL BE FINANCED OUT OF CWB'S GENERAL CORPORATE FUNDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $6.1 MILLION AND 2016 ANNUAL NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $19.8 MILLION
BOSTON, Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks, its co-founder told clients.