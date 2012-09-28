* COO and global events director step down
* G4S says 'no significant shortcomings' in CEO
* Firm did not allow for scale, complexity of contract
* Chairman says Buckles has 'tremendous loyalty'
By Neil Maidment and Rosalba O'Brien
LONDON, Sept 28 G4S stood by its chief
executive Nick Buckles but said two other senior executives
would go following its probe into an embarrassing Olympic
contract blunder.
G4S admitted just two weeks before the London Olympics that
it could not provide a promised 10,400 guards, forcing troops to
step in and make up the shortfall in a contract failure that
threatens the security firm's commercial relationship with the
British government.
But in its review the firm said it did not uncover any
"significant shortcomings" in the CEO's handling of the contract
and company chairman John Connolly defended Buckles, who has
been with the company for 27 years.
"He has tremendous loyalty to him from within the company
and he has tremendously loyalty from within the shareholder base
and those are characteristics that get earned over a long
period," Connolly said in an interview with Reuters.
Buckles became the public face of the Olympic failure,
taking to television and radio airwaves to apologise to the
British public and twice being hauled in front of a
Parliamentary Committee to explain what had happened.
His continued presence could make it more awkward for the
British government, a key client of G4S, to hand the company
sensitive outsourcing contracts.
Government deals account for over half of G4S's 1.8 billion
pounds ($2.9 billion) British revenue. The
group, which operates in over 125 countries, is expected to
achieve total revenue of 8 billion pounds this year.
"Our hope is that we will be looked at in the round, based
on all of our credentials and not an over emphasis on the one
contract that didn't go well, albeit an extremely important
one," Connolly said.
HEADS ROLL
There had been speculation Buckles would fall on his sword
in an attempt to shore up the firm's damaged reputation but
instead chief operating officer David Taylor-Smith and global
events director Ian Horseman Sewell resigned.
"Whilst the CEO has ultimate responsibility for the
company's performance, the review did not identify significant
shortcomings in his performance or serious failings attributable
to him in connection with the Olympic contract," G4S said.
Buckles has presided over a 76 percent rise in his company's
share price since being elevated to the CEO role in 2005, and
now needs to persuade the government that G4S can be trusted
with upcoming contracts managing British prisons and police
outsourcing deals.
"Are we surprised that Buckles hasn't gone? Frankly yes.
Does it draw a line under the whole affair? I don't think it
does," said Seymour Pierce analyst Kevin Lapwood.
Last week, a parliamentary committee rapped G4S on the
knuckles over the contract shambles.
"It's not closure. They must waive their fee and pay
compensation," tweeted Keith Vaz, who chairs the Home Affairs
Committee, on Friday.
The Home Affairs Committee has called for G4S to waive its
57 million pounds management fee for the contract, while the
company reiterated on Friday that it expected to make a 50
million pound loss on the contract.
Taylor-Smith was responsible for ensuring the Olympics
contract was delivered on budget and on time, while Sewell was
the account director who told Reuters just before the Games that
the company could have delivered two events of that scale at the
same time.
The company was capable of fulfilling the contract, the
review found, but did not sufficiently allow for the scale and
complexity of the task. It did not track its workforce
effectively and failed to realise the problem until too late.
G4S said it would carry out more vigorous risk assessment in
future, with greater board oversight of large contracts.
It also tasked Kim Challis with repairing relations with the
government, creating a new role of CEO for UK government
opportunities and outsourcing.
The group is the second largest private sector employer in
the world, running operations from immigration and border
control to guarding ships from pirates and cash transportation.