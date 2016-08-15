(Adds share price details)
LONDON Aug 15 G4S, the world's largest
security group, named Tim Weller as its new chief financial
officer on Monday, poaching him from oilfield services company
Petrofac where he held the same role.
Weller, who has been on the board of G4S since 2013, will
replace Himanshu Raja who is due to step down on Oct. 1, the
British company said in a statement.
"(Weller's) experience and skill will be invaluable in
leading our global finance team and supporting our broader
transformation programme," G4S CEO Ashley Almanza said.
G4S, whose activities range from running prisons to
transporting cash and providing security at government
buildings, is in the middle of an overhaul after a string of
high-profile contract problems in Britain.
Shares in the FTSE 250 company G4S traded up 2 percent to
231 pence at 0710 GMT. Petrofac shares traded 1.3 percent lower.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jason Neely and Kate
Holton)