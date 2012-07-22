LONDON, July 22 Embattled security and
outsourcing group G4S could lose out on lucrative public
contracts, the group's chairman said, following the furore that
has erupted over its handling of security personnel recruitment
at the Olympics.
G4S Chairman John Connolly told The Sunday Times he fears
the group could be frozen out of future public contracts to run
prisons and do back-office police work.
The world's largest security group and its Chief Executive
Nick Buckles have been at the centre of a political firestorm
since it said it could not provide the promised 10,400 security
guards to cover the London Olympic Games, which start in less
than a week's time.
"If a contract was being given out by a government
department or other large business at the moment, you can
understand they would find it difficult to hand that contract to
us," Connolly told the newspaper.
On Friday, credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's put the
company on alert for a possible downgrade, warning its recent
failings could result in the group losing out on future work.
G4S makes more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) of its
7.5 billion pounds in annual revenues from public sector work
and is currently bidding for nine British prison contracts as
well as services for the police.
The fiasco around security staffing for the Games is putting
pressure on Buckles, who was recently forced to appear before a
parliamentary committee.
Buckles position as Chief Executive could come under review,
Connolly said in the interview.
"It is inevitable that a part of it [a review into the
Olympics contract] will be a discussion about the senior
management. Was there enough of a focus on this contract?"
Connolly said.
G4S shares closed at 241.7 pence on Friday, some 14 percent
lower than before the group's admission it did not have enough
security officers to staff the Games.
G4S is the largest employer listed on the London Stock
Exchange with more than 657,000 employees and operations in 125
countries that brought in profits before interest, tax and
amortisation of 531 million pounds last year.
G4S was not available for comment.