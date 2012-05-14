COPENHAGEN May 14 Security firm G4S said on Monday it was exploring various alternatives for its Danish operations, including a possible divestment but talks with potential buyers were at a very early stage.

The London and Copenhagen-listed company's statement followed a report in Danish financial daily Borsen that G4S was preparing to sell a large part of its Danish business in a deal that would be worth more than 1 billion crowns ($174.13 million).

"We can confirm that we are investigating a number of options for our Danish business, one of which could include a divestment - the decision to divest of any part of the business would be based on our ability to achieve the appropriate value," G4S said in a brief email statement.

"Discussions with potential acquirers are at a very early stage and therefore we are unable to discuss any further details," G4S said. "There is no guarantee that a transaction will proceed."

Borsen said a number of private equity investment groups were looking at the Danish operations that G4S was selling.