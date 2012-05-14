COPENHAGEN May 14 Security firm G4S
said on Monday it was exploring various alternatives
for its Danish operations, including a possible divestment but
talks with potential buyers were at a very early stage.
The London and Copenhagen-listed company's statement
followed a report in Danish financial daily Borsen that G4S was
preparing to sell a large part of its Danish business in a deal
that would be worth more than 1 billion crowns ($174.13
million).
"We can confirm that we are investigating a number of
options for our Danish business, one of which could include a
divestment - the decision to divest of any part of the business
would be based on our ability to achieve the appropriate value,"
G4S said in a brief email statement.
"Discussions with potential acquirers are at a very early
stage and therefore we are unable to discuss any further
details," G4S said. "There is no guarantee that a transaction
will proceed."
Borsen said a number of private equity investment groups
were looking at the Danish operations that G4S was selling.