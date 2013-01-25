LONDON Jan 25 G4S, the world's biggest security firm, has won a multi-million euro contract with the French government to provide equipment for the electronic tagging of offenders in France.

The group, which runs services from cash transportation to prisons and port security around the world, said on Friday the French Ministry of Justice had selected it to work alongside French consortium partners Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics group, and Onet, to monitor offenders.

The four year contract, which is extendable to six, is worth 80 million euros ($106.25 million) in total, with G4S and Thales being paid the majority. Thales will manage the software with a subsidiary of security firm Onet providing monitoring and contact services.

The deal, which will be serviced through G4S's UK justice unit, is a welcome boost for the firm which is fighting back from its high profile failure last summer to provide 10,400 security guards for the London Olympics - a debacle that embarrassed Britain's government, its biggest customer.

Since then Britain has decided not to renew one G4S UK prison deal, handing it back to the public sector, and did not shortlist the firm for other jail contracts.

In September G4S named Richard Morris as its new UK chief executive and appointed Kim Challis to a newly created position to oversee UK government work and repair any damaged relations.

G4S monitors over 50,000 people a day in more than 15 countries. Last year it won a 13 million pound ($20.59 million) deal to monitor offenders in Scotland using GPS technology, and is expected to bid on a new electronic tagging contract in England this year.

It is also awaiting a decision from a trio of English police authorities on whether it will be hired to run services like custody suites and neighbourhood patrols.

($1 = 0.7530 euros)

$1 = 0.6313 British pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Rhys Jones)