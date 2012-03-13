* Operating profit 531 mln stg, in line with expectations

* Pretax profit falls on 50 mln cost of failed ISS bid

* Focus on expansion in Brazil, China and India

* 2012 acquisition spend of 200 mln stg in developing mkts

* Shares down 1.8 pct, had hit near-record in recent days

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, March 13 G4S Plc said it would focus on expanding in emerging markets like China, Brazil and India, as the world's largest security services firm reset its sights following a failed bid for Danish outsourcing firm ISS that hit profits last year.

G4S, the second-largest private sector employer in the world behind U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc, made headlines in 2011 when it scrapped a 5.2 billion pound ($8.1 billion) deal to buy ISS due to investor opposition.

The failed deal, which G4S said had cost it around 50 million pounds in fees, would have doubled its size and pushed it towards one-stop-shop contracts running services from security and cleaning to catering and property management.

On Tuesday G4S reverted its focus to high-growth developing markets, where it aims to grow revenue from 30 percent to 50 percent of the group total by 2019. It said the process had already started, with the purchase of an unnamed Brazilian facilities services company for 64 million pounds at the end of 2011.

It has set aside 200 million pounds this year for the acquisition of companies with both security and facilities management capabilities.

G4S, which runs prisons and provides cash-guarding services, also said it would look to divest its consumer businesses with around 100 million pounds in revenue, as well as up to three small cash handling and processing companies.

For 2011, G4S posted operating profit of 531 million pounds, just ahead of 530 million in 2010 and in line with a company poll of analysts. Revenue rose by 4.7 percent to 7.52 billion pounds, underpinned by strong emerging markets growth.

Pretax profit fell to 279 million pounds from 335 million, however, due to the one-off costs of the ISS bid.

Shares in the FTSE 100-listed group were down 1.8 percent at 284.2 pence by 1253 GMT. The stock had risen earlier this week to a near-record 293.4p, having rallied from a 12-month low of 214p set in November.

ORGANIC GROWTH

Investec analyst Robert Morton wrote in a research note: "The group has turned in a satisfactory performance for the full year, albeit behind our expectations. Although margins were down on 2010, a very respectable level of organic growth was achieved in a relatively difficult trading environment".

G4S's security business grew 5 percent in 2011, underpinned by the developing markets of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. The firm said it was focused on expansion in Brazil, as exemplified by its latest buy.

"Brazil is the fourth-largest security market in the world. We have some capability and a footprint there, but we need to acquire more and that is really our main objective for this year," Chief Executive Nick Buckles told reporters.

In Britain, where G4S is the official security provider for the 2012 Olympic Games, Buckles said prospects were strong in areas such as prisons, health and police as the pressure is on the government to find savings.

G4S is bidding on seven prison management deals and, having recently started a 200 million pound deal to run services such as IT, custody and training for Lincolnshire Police Authority in eastern England, will bid on similar deals in the West Midlands and Surrey.

In North America, where revenue slipped 8 percent due to U.S. budget delays, G4S said it was confident of achieving organic growth this year thanks to big contract wins in sectors such as manufacturing, retail and healthcare.

Its cash services division, which has struggled due to lost contracts and low interest rates, grew slightly in 2011. The group said developed markets remained "muted" but it was still confident of delivering organic growth for 2012.

"Overall, we are confident about the outlook for 2012 when we expect to deliver organic revenue growth higher than 2011 together with the additional contribution from the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games contract," Buckles said.

Last month, rival Securitas saw fourth-quarter profit slide well below expectations and sales growth slow as restructuring in a European market squeezed by the sovereign debt crisis bit into margins.

G4S said it would pay a final dividend of 5.11 pence to give a total of 8.53 pence, up 8 percent on the previous year.