* Operating profit 531 mln stg, in line with expectations
* Pretax profit falls on 50 mln cost of failed ISS bid
* Focus on expansion in Brazil, China and India
* 2012 acquisition spend of 200 mln stg in developing mkts
* Shares down 1.8 pct, had hit near-record in recent days
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, March 13 G4S Plc said it
would focus on expanding in emerging markets like China, Brazil
and India, as the world's largest security services firm reset
its sights following a failed bid for Danish outsourcing firm
ISS that hit profits last year.
G4S, the second-largest private sector employer in the world
behind U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc, made headlines
in 2011 when it scrapped a 5.2 billion pound ($8.1 billion) deal
to buy ISS due to investor opposition.
The failed deal, which G4S said had cost it around 50
million pounds in fees, would have doubled its size and pushed
it towards one-stop-shop contracts running services from
security and cleaning to catering and property management.
On Tuesday G4S reverted its focus to high-growth developing
markets, where it aims to grow revenue from 30 percent to 50
percent of the group total by 2019. It said the process had
already started, with the purchase of an unnamed Brazilian
facilities services company for 64 million pounds at the end of
2011.
It has set aside 200 million pounds this year for the
acquisition of companies with both security and facilities
management capabilities.
G4S, which runs prisons and provides cash-guarding services,
also said it would look to divest its consumer businesses with
around 100 million pounds in revenue, as well as up to three
small cash handling and processing companies.
For 2011, G4S posted operating profit of 531 million pounds,
just ahead of 530 million in 2010 and in line with a company
poll of analysts. Revenue rose by 4.7 percent to 7.52 billion
pounds, underpinned by strong emerging markets growth.
Pretax profit fell to 279 million pounds from 335 million,
however, due to the one-off costs of the ISS bid.
Shares in the FTSE 100-listed group were down 1.8 percent at
284.2 pence by 1253 GMT. The stock had risen earlier this week
to a near-record 293.4p, having rallied from a 12-month low of
214p set in November.
ORGANIC GROWTH
Investec analyst Robert Morton wrote in a research note:
"The group has turned in a satisfactory performance for the full
year, albeit behind our expectations. Although margins were down
on 2010, a very respectable level of organic growth was achieved
in a relatively difficult trading environment".
G4S's security business grew 5 percent in 2011, underpinned
by the developing markets of Asia, the Middle East, Africa,
Latin America and the Caribbean. The firm said it was focused on
expansion in Brazil, as exemplified by its latest buy.
"Brazil is the fourth-largest security market in the world.
We have some capability and a footprint there, but we need to
acquire more and that is really our main objective for this
year," Chief Executive Nick Buckles told reporters.
In Britain, where G4S is the official security provider for
the 2012 Olympic Games, Buckles said prospects were strong in
areas such as prisons, health and police as the pressure is on
the government to find savings.
G4S is bidding on seven prison management deals and, having
recently started a 200 million pound deal to run services such
as IT, custody and training for Lincolnshire Police Authority in
eastern England, will bid on similar deals in the West Midlands
and Surrey.
In North America, where revenue slipped 8 percent due to
U.S. budget delays, G4S said it was confident of achieving
organic growth this year thanks to big contract wins in sectors
such as manufacturing, retail and healthcare.
Its cash services division, which has struggled due to lost
contracts and low interest rates, grew slightly in 2011. The
group said developed markets remained "muted" but it was still
confident of delivering organic growth for 2012.
"Overall, we are confident about the outlook for 2012 when
we expect to deliver organic revenue growth higher than 2011
together with the additional contribution from the London 2012
Olympic and Paralympic Games contract," Buckles said.
Last month, rival Securitas saw fourth-quarter
profit slide well below expectations and sales growth slow as
restructuring in a European market squeezed by the sovereign
debt crisis bit into margins.
G4S said it would pay a final dividend of 5.11 pence to give
a total of 8.53 pence, up 8 percent on the previous year.