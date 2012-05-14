COPENHAGEN May 14 Security firm G4S
is preparing to sell a large part of its Danish
operations in a deal that is expected to be worth more than 1
billion Danish crowns ($174.13 million), Danish financial daily
Borsen said on Monday.
Borsen cited banking and legal sources familiar with the
matter as saying that G4S was close to a sale of its alarm
centres in Denmark, but would keep its Danish uniformed guards
business.
"G4S has not been able to earn decent money from the
infrastructure part (of the business) in Denmark so now they are
selling it," a source representing a potential buyer told the
newspaper.
A spokeswoman for G4S in Denmark declined to comment.
The paper said that several private equity firms were
interested in the operations that G4S was selling.
The paper said the sale would be similar to divestments of
operations in Norway, Poland and Sweden that G4S has carried out
after the company failed last year to acquire Danish outsourcing
firm ISS in a 5.2 billion pounds ($8.4 billion) deal.
In March, G4S said it would return to targeting emerging
markets, including Brazil, China and India, following the failed
ISS takeover attempt.