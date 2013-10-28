* G4S says Charterhouse offer "highly opportunistic"
* JP Morgan analysts say offer undervalues cash handling
unit
* G4S says cash handling unit core to business
* G4S grappling with series of contract scandals
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Oct 28 G4S, the world's largest
security services firm which is fighting to restore its
reputation after a series of contract scandals, has rejected a
$2.5-billion offer for its cash transport business.
G4S said on Monday that the 1.55-billion pound bid from
British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners
was "highly opportunistic" and undervalued the unit,
a move which garnered support among analysts and shareholders.
Swooping on a firm whose share price has been sapped by
controversy, Charterhouse made the offer as G4S tries to salvage
its relationship with the British government, a major client,
after a series of blunders, including its failure to supply
enough security guards for the 2012 London Olympics.
G4S faced new unwelcome publicity on Monday when it denied
an allegation that its employees had abused inmates at a prison
it ran in South Africa.
The group, which employees 620,000 people in 120 countries,
cash handling was an important part of the growth strategy for a
company whose services range from managing jails to protecting
sports stars, such as tennis players at Wimbledon.
The cash unit, which distributes notes and coins for banks
and shops using armoured trucks, accounted for about 18 percent
of G4S's 7.3-billion pound turnover last year.
"We think G4S was right to reject the bid, on both valuation
and strategic grounds," JP Morgan analysts said.
The analysts said the offer, after taking into account the
company's debt, valued the unit at 7.1 times enterprise value to
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation, compared to the
2013 valuation of 12.1 times for the whole group.
Shareholder Threadneedle Investments, which owns a
1.3-percent stake in G4S, said it supported the rejection,
describing the offer as low for a strategically important and
strongly performing part of the company.
GOVERNMENT REVIEW
The British government put all of its G4S contracts under
review in July after it discovered that it and rival Serco
had charged it for tracking tags on convicts who were
either dead or in prison. Last week, the chief executive of
G4S's Britain and Ireland business resigned.
Panmure Gordon analyst Mike Allen said cash handling was a
stable business that had not produced to its full potential in
recent years because of low interest rates.
"At the moment G4S needs a business like that while they're
trying to find their feet when there's so much uncertainty with
the UK government," he said.
Chief Executive Ashley Almanza, who was promoted from
finance chief in June, is expected to unveil a detailed plan for
how the company will cut debt and focus on emerging markets next
month.
Shares in G4S hit a high of 315.8 pence in late April but
fell to a four-year low of 203.6 pence after its British
government contracts were put under review in July. On Monday,
they were trading up 0.5 percent at 259.8 pence at 1446 GMT.