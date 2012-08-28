* H1 profit flat at 236 mln stg, revenues 3.9 bln stg
* Says no sign losing contracts, or not winning new ones
* Pipeline worth 3.8 bln stg per annum
* Has cut 1,100 jobs, sees annual savings of 30 mln stg
* Shares fall over 2 percent
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Aug 28 Security firm G4S, at the
centre of a political and media storm over its failure to
provide enough guards for the London Olympics, said the fiasco
would cost it 50 million pounds ($79 million) and it was
fighting to rebuild its reputation.
Under-fire boss Nick Buckles, hauled before British
lawmakers last month to explain why troops had to be drafted in
to fill the shortfall, pledged on Tuesday there would be no
repeat problems at the Paralympic Games, starting on Wednesday.
He also said there were no signs the company was losing
contracts or not winning new ones and that, with 3.8 billion
pounds of work per year in its pipeline, it should bounce back.
However, not all analysts were convinced, pointing to the
company's decision to freeze its interim dividend, and G4S
shares were down over 2 percent in morning trade.
"The unchanged interim dividend suggests some caution from
management, especially with a number of key government contract
decisions coming up during H2 2012," said Panmure's Mike Allen.
Over half of G4S's British revenue comes from government
contracts, with more than 20 percent of its pipeline also
stemming from that market, including deals to run prisons and
some police services due later this year.
Seymour Pierce analyst Caroline de La Soujeole said Buckles'
appearance before parliament's Home Affairs Committee on Sept.
11 could be crucial, ahead of the first wave of prison
outsourcing contracts in the autumn.
FIGHTING TO STAY
G4S, with 657,000 staff in over 125 countries, said the
findings of a board review into the Olympic contract failure
would be available in late September. British lawmakers are also
holding an inquiry into the debacle.
The firm said 50 million pounds was its estimate for the
cost of paying military and police personnel drafted in to cover
the shortfall in guards, as well as potential penalties and
liabilities.
G4S managed to provide 7,800 staff for the Olympic Games at
peak times, compared with a promised 10,400.
Buckles kept his job last year despite caving in to investor
pressure to scrap a 5.2 billion pounds acquisition of Danish
cleaning firm ISS at a cost of around 50 million pounds, and has
so far been largely backed by shareholders to survive again.
"I hope I keep my job, I've been with the company now 28
years, 10 years as CEO and I think we have delivered good
returns for investors, but clearly that decision is going to be
down to the board," he said.
G4S posted a profit before interest, tax and amortisation
for the six months to June 30 of 236 million pounds, flat on
last year, with revenue up 5.8 percent to 3.9 billion pounds.
Emerging markets, where G4S is aiming to grow revenue from
30 to 50 percent by 2019, performed strongly in the period,
winning financial services and government work in Latin America.
G4S has trimmed its portfolio with business disposals in
Sweden and the United States in the first half of the year and
said it had also shed 1,100 jobs in the period as part of a
restructuring drive to cut annual costs by 30 million pounds.
The group, which this month donated 2.5 million pounds to
British military sports and welfare organisations to thank
troops who guarded Olympic venues in its absence, kept its
interim dividend at 3.42 pence per share.