* Group margin down 0.6 pct in Q1, similar expected for full
year
* CEO says year profits will be 40-45 mln pounds lower than
expected
* African writedown also blamed
* Share price drops 14 percent
(Adds comments by CEO, analysts, background on previous
problems)
By Christine Murray
LONDON, May 7 G4S, the world's largest
security services firm, warned on Tuesday that its profits in
2013 would be lower than expected after a shake-up of the prison
system in the Netherlands and problem clients in Africa hit
first-quarter results.
The firm, which provides services ranging from security
guards to cash transportation and the running of prisons, said
in an unexpected trading statement its profit margin fell 0.6
percent in the first quarter and was expected to remain at a
similar level for the full year.
Chief Executive Nick Buckles said that as a result, profits
for 2013 would be 40 to 45 million pounds lower, sending shares
in the British group down 14 percent and wiping nearly 600
million pounds ($854 million) off its market value.
Before the statement analysts were on average forecasting a
pre-tax profit of 457 million pounds in 2013, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.
Shares in the firm had risen 19.1 percent so far this year,
ahead of the near 11 percent rise in the FTSE 100, but
were trading down 14 percent at 262.7 pence by 1050 GMT on
Tuesday, giving the firm a market value of 3.7 billion pounds.
Coming on top of last year's major embarrassment over the
last-minute failure to provide thousands of security guards
promised for the London Olympics, the profit warning also raised
renewed questions about Buckles' own position.
In late 2011 Buckles had to abandon an $8 billion deal to
acquire Danish cleaning services group ISS after a shareholder
revolt, severely denting investor relations.
"In the wake of a bad 2012, the current year is looking
equally challenging," said Keith Bowman, an analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers. "G4S appears to be suffering a
dose of its own medicine, with both government and corporate
desire to save costs now impacting at the group itself.
"A change of chief executive could now be a step nearer."
Buckles, who had to defend his job after the Olympics
staffing fiasco and in March had said the company planned to
drive growth in 2013 by increasing its presence in emerging
markets, attributed the fall in margin to a catalogue of
problems stretching from the tough economy in Europe to cash
issues in Africa.
Half of the fall in margin in the three months to end-March
came from a 6 million pound write-down on client bills in
Africa, where the firm makes 7 percent of its revenue, mostly on
a large security contract in the Republic of Djibouti.
For the rest of the year the biggest factor in pushing down
profits will be the closing of 30 prisons in the Netherlands due
to an unexpected restructuring of the justice service by a new
minister.
The firm had previously expected its prisons business there
to grow from 35 million euros a year to around 55 million with
further outsourcing. But Buckles said that G4S's current
contract in the sector will now be phased out in the next six
months.
"The loss on this contract could be upwards of 6
million-plus," he said.
Other problems include tough trading conditions in Romania,
Hungary and the Czech Republic, where the firm offers its full
range of security services, and lower volumes in its offender
tagging and prison service contracts in Britain.
Buckles said that the firm would also push in the next few
months to stem declining margins in its cash transportation
businesses in the UK and Ireland where it has been in a price
war for the last couple of years.
David Brockton at Espirito Santo, who has a "sell" rating on
the shares, said that the firm would need to make further
divestments and acquisitions to sustain the trajectory of
growth.
In the first three months of the year revenue rose by 7.5
percent at constant exchange rates, the firm said, while organic
growth was up 6 percent at group level, but up 12 percent in its
developing markets.
($1 = 0.6439 British pounds)
