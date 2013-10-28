BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
(Corrects offer amount to pounds from dollars)
LONDON Oct 28 G4S said it had rejected a 1.55 billion pound ($2.51 billion) offer for its cash solutions business from British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners, saying the bid undervalued the unit.
The company, the world's largest security services firm, said on Monday the nature and timing of the non-binding offer, which was made by the group on Oct. 22, was "highly opportunistic".
"The offer has been firmly rejected considering the strategic importance of the cash solutions businesses to G4S and because the Board believes the conditional offer fundamentally undervalues the business and its prospects," it said. ($1 = 0.6186 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Sandle)
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.