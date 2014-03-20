LONDON, March 20 Three G4S custody
officers will face manslaughter charges over the 2010 death of a
man who died as he was being deported from Britain by the
security group, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on
Thursday.
The CPS, which had previously ruled out any charges in
relation to the case, also said it had decided not to prosecute
G4S, the world's largest security company, for corporate
manslaughter.
Jimmy Mubenga, 46, died in October 2010 after falling ill as
a flight prepared to leave London's Heathrow airport for Angola.
The CPS said Colin Kaler, Terrence Hughes and Stuart
Tribelnig would be charged after it had reviewed new evidence
from an inquest which found that Mubenga had been unlawfully
killed when he was restrained by the officers.
The trio, none of whom now work for G4S, will appear at
Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on April 7, 2014.
"We have completed a fresh review of all of the evidence
relating to the death of Jimmy Mubenga, including the new
evidence arising from the inquest, and decided that three men
should be prosecuted for manslaughter," Malcolm McHaffie, Deputy
Head of CPS Special Crime, said in a statement.
"There is sufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of
conviction and it is in the public interest to prosecute."
G4S declined to comment.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Gareth Jones)