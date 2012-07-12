LONDON, July 12 A British parliamentary committee on Thursday requested the head of security firm G4S appear before it next week after the company said it might not be able to supply all the guards it is due to provide for the London Olympics.

The influential Home Affairs Committee asked G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles to give evidence "on Olympic security" on July 17 after the government said it had put an extra 3,500 soldiers on standby to cover the potential shortfall.

The disclosure caused a political storm in Britain just two weeks before the start of the Games.

G4S, the world's largest security firm, is due to supply 10,400 security guards under a 284 million pound ($437 million) deal, working alongside 13,500 military personnel at the sporting festival.

A G4S spokesman said Buckles would agree to the committee's invitation and appear as requested.

Shares in G4S closed down 2.5 percent after analysts questioned whether the embarrassment caused could affect other parts of its business.