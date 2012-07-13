LONDON, July 13 Private security firm G4S
said on Friday it would not be able to fulfil its
contract to supply guards for this month's London Olympics and
would incur a loss of up to 50 million pounds ($77.73 million).
Because of difficulties in processing applicants in
sufficient numbers through the necessary training, vetting and
accreditation procedures, G4S "will be unable to deliver all of
the necessary workforce numbers," it said in a statement,
without going into further details on numbers.
It added that it accepted its responsibility for the
additional cost of the increased military needed to make up the
shortfall. The company will also incur other "significant"
costs as it tries to meet its contract promises.
"Whilst it is not possible to gauge the precise financial
impact, it is estimated that the company will incur a loss on
the contract in the range of 35 million pounds to 50 million
pounds, all of which will fall in the current financial year."