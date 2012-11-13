LONDON Nov 13 G4S said the managing
director of its botched Olympics contract had left the company,
becoming the third director to leave over its London 2012
blunder.
The world's biggest security firm on Tuesday said Mark
Hamilton, a former bodyguard to rock star Paul McCartney, had
left the company "by mutual consent" but declined to give any
further details.
G4S admitted just two weeks before the London Olympics that
it could not provide a promised 10,400 guards, forcing troops to
step in and make up the shortfall in a contract failure that has
jeopardised its commercial relationship with Britain's
government.
G4S on Thursday lost out on the renewal of one UK prison
contract and did not make the shortlist for deals to run a
further four British jails.
The security group's chief executive Nick Buckles survived
the Olympics fiasco but chief operating officer David
Taylor-Smith and global events director Ian Horseman Sewell
resigned in September after an internal investigation into the
fiasco.