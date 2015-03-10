LONDON, March 10 G4S, the world's
biggest security group, said it would increase provisions for
under-performing UK government contracts by 45 million pounds
($68 million) as it posted a better than expected rise in 2014
profit.
The British firm, undergoing a restructuring after a run of
major contract problems hit its profits and reputation, said on
Tuesday 2014 underlying operating profit rose 7.9 percent to 424
million pounds, ahead of a consensus forecast of 414 million.
Cost savings helped deliver the rise, with group revenues
also up 3.9 percent as strong growth in emerging markets and
North America helped offset weaker trade in the UK and Europe.
The 45 million pound provision made for legacy British
government contracts comes after a 136 million pound provision
taken in 2013. British rival Serco was forced to make a
similar move on such contracts in November.
G4S said it won 2.1 billion pounds of work in 2014 and that
it had a sales pipeline worth 5.5 billion pounds a year.
($1 = 0.6628 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)