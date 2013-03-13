* 2012 op. profit, exc. Olympics up 6 pct to 516 mln pounds
* Pretax profit falls 37 pct as Olympics charges bite
* Eyes acquisitions in India, Middle East
* Shares down 1.85 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, March 13 Security group G4S said
increasing work and acquisition opportunities in emerging
markets would drive growth in 2013 as it looks to recover from
an Olympic staffing fiasco which hit performance in 2012.
The world's No. 1 security group, which sparked fury last
year when it failed to provide a promised 10,400 venue guards
for the London Games, is eyeing acquisitions in India and the
Middle East to help it towards a target of growing emerging
markets revenue to 50 from 33 percent of the group by 2019.
Revenue rose across the division, which consists of Asia,
the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, with
G4S expecting work in oil and gas, mining and aviation sectors
to push organic growth up over the 10 percent achieved in 2012.
G4S, which provides services ranging from manned security
guards, to cash transportation and running prisons, said on
Wednesday overall organic growth for the group rose 7 percent in
2012, helping operating profit rise 6 percent, excluding the
Olympics, to 516 million pounds ($768.09 million).
However, an 88 million pound loss related to the Olympics,
saw pretax profit fall 32 percent to 175 million pounds.
Shares in the firm, which reached a year high of 310.5 pence
on Tuesday, fell 1.85 percent to 301.75 pence at 1018 GMT.
"As expected, losses in relation to the Olympics fiasco
dominate the numbers, with pretax profit falling by nearly a
third... Nonetheless, optimism in the group's ability to recover
remains," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Keith Bowman said.
G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles described 2012 as "a tough
year": "I think the market recognises we had an issue in the UK,
but alongside that the business was still robust enough to grow
at 7 percent organically, which is probably better than most
other UK support services company, because of our strength
across the whole globe," he told reporters.
Having severely dented investor confidence in late 2011 with
the surprise and eventually aborted multi-billion pound takeover
of Danish cleaning firm ISS, any hopes G4S had for a quieter
2012 vanished last July when it admitted to a staffing shortfall
just weeks before the Olympics, forcing the British government
to call on the military to fill the void.
Despite the bad headlines that ensued, the firm saw British
government work rise 13 percent in 2012, and has won contracts
worth 30 million pounds a year since the Olympics. Its new UK
CEO has also spoken of government assurances that the Olympics
will not hinder its chances of winning future work.
Group underlying revenue rose 8.1 percent to 7.3 billion
pounds, as manned security contracts with Google and General
Motors among others in North America boosted the business,
although the firm said European markets remained tough.
The firm also cautioned that the high growth seen in the UK
and North America from a large number of contract wins in 2012
would be difficult to maintain, although any slowdown would be
offset by an improving emerging markets performance. A 2012
margin of 7.1 percent is expected to remain flat this year.
As part of its emerging markets expansion plans, G4S has
also begun exiting lower margin businesses in European markets
like Poland and Denmark, as well as its high-level government
security arm in the United States, which has struggled due to
federal funding cuts.
Buckles said proceeds from disposals would be combined with
around 200 million pounds worth of funds earmarked for
acquisitions, and would be invested mainly in emerging markets.
Its contract pipeline now stands at 3.5 billion pounds, the firm
added.
The firm also recommended an increase of its full year
dividend by 5 percent to 8.96 pence and announced that its Chief
Financial Officer Trevor Dighton would retire on April 30 to be
replaced by Ashley Almanza, the former CFO of natural gas firm
BG Group.
G4S also expects to appoint a new Chief Operating Officer
within the next few months.