EDINBURGH Aug 10 Britain's G4S posted
an 8.2 percent rise in first-half core earnings on Wednesday and
maintained its dividend but the group showed limited progress in
a drive to cut debt as part of an ongoing overhaul of the
security business.
The world's largest security firm, currently restructuring
to pay off debts and limit losses from businesses such as
services to asylum seekers in the UK, said revenues rose 5.1
percent. Its interim dividend, which some analysts had flagged
as a source of worry, was maintained at 3.59 pence per share.
The company cut debt to 3.2 times core earnings (before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) from 3.3 times
at the end of 2015, and said debt reduction remains one of its
priorities.
Results were in line with expectations, with core earnings
of 199 million pounds within a forecast range of 185 million to
205 million pounds.
Uncertainty created by Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, a more sluggish economy and a fall in the value of the
pound making its debt in foreign currencies more expensive to
service were expected to have compounded its problems in the
first six months of 2016, analysts said. The UK accounts for
around one fifth of G4S's revenues.
