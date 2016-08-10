* G4S profit helped by booming emerging markets
* Britain now accounts for just a fifth of revenue
* Shares rise on relief that dividend maintained, plans on
track
By Elisabeth O'Leary
EDINBURGH, Aug 10 Britain's G4S posted
strong results on Wednesday, sending its shares soaring on signs
the world's largest security group had bounded back after
previous scandals, helped by more demand for its services and a
shift in focus away from the UK.
G4S, which runs services ranging from manned security in
prisons to cash transportation, is selling weaker units in an
overhaul after a string of high-profile contract problems in
Britain, which now accounts for one fifth of its revenues.
Core profit of 199 million pounds ($259.68 million) rose 8
percent helped by booming revenues from emerging markets,
accounting for increasingly more than the UK and Ireland where
the company has had a string of problems and is scaling back.
"Our strategy and our plans are now delivering tangible
results," Chief Executive Ashley Almanza said, adding that the
company was concentrating on whittling down debt and delivering
its overhaul.
Analysts had predicted the group could be vulnerable to the
backlog in political decision-making in Britain after the vote
to leave the European Union, a more sluggish domestic economy
and a fall in the value of the pound making its debt in foreign
currencies more expensive to service.
It was able to whittle down debt to 3.2 times core earnings
from 3.3 times at the end of 2015 thanks to strong cash flow,
offsetting the impact of weaker sterling on euro and
dollar-denominated debt.
Shares in G4S jumped on relief that the dividend - seen as
vulnerable by some analysts - was maintained at 3.59 pence per
share and that the company would not seek to raise more funds,
as some analysts had expected.
By 1425 GMT they were up 15 percent and on track for their
best one-day rise in 15 years.
Demand for security services has been increasing, even
before Islamist attacks in France and Germany this summer, which
had little direct impact, CEO Almanza told Reuters.
"We have seen increased demand for security technology and
consulting, but frankly we saw that before recent events in
France and that has been a steady trend for the last three
years."
The firm appears to have put behind it a series of scandals,
having gained notoriety in 2012 after failing to provide enough
guards for the London Olympics in 2012. It was later
investigated by the Serious Fraud Office for overcharging the
government to provide electronic tags for offenders, some of
whom turned out to have been in jail or dead.
In June it emerged that a gunman who killed 49 people in a
Florida nightclub was an employee. G4S denies its vetting was
lax.
A G4S spokesman said losses on a contract to provide housing
for migrants seeking asylum in Britain had not widened. G4S took
a 31 million charge for the contract in March, and said on
Wednesday it would have to take another charge for 57 million if
the contract is extended until Aug. 2019.
Almanza said the company was getting steady interest in the
business units it is selling, the four largest of which are
worth around 300 million pounds according to analysts.
Group revenues rose 5.1 percent. The results were in line
with expectations, with core earnings of 199 million pounds
landing within a forecast range of 185 million to 205 million
pounds.
($1 = 0.7663 pounds)
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Kate Holton and
Peter Graff)