LONDON, March 12 The world's biggest security firm G4S said it had yet to reach a settlement with the British government over its tagging contract, as it posted annual profit below market forecasts.

The British group on Wednesday said 2013 underlying operating profit was 442 million pounds ($735 million), below analyst forecasts of 455 million pounds, due to the impact of lower revenue in Europe and the United States.

The annual profit represented a 2.8 percent rise on 2012 after 2012 numbers were re-stated and cut from 470 million pounds to 430 million due to a review of assets and liabilities.

After a disastrous 2012, in which it failed to provide enough guards for the London Olympics, G4S has overhauled its management and embarked on a restructuring to revive its fortunes. However, 2013 entailed more scandal with the firm banned from winning new UK government work after it was found to have overcharged on a contract to electronically tag offenders.

Talks between the government and G4S to agree a repayment fee have dragged on for months. The firm said on Wednesday they continued to engage with ministers. ($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds)