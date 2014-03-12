LONDON, March 12 The world's biggest security
firm G4S said it had yet to reach a settlement with the
British government over its tagging contract, as it posted
annual profit below market forecasts.
The British group on Wednesday said 2013 underlying
operating profit was 442 million pounds ($735 million), below
analyst forecasts of 455 million pounds, due to the impact of
lower revenue in Europe and the United States.
The annual profit represented a 2.8 percent rise on 2012
after 2012 numbers were re-stated and cut from 470 million
pounds to 430 million due to a review of assets and liabilities.
After a disastrous 2012, in which it failed to provide
enough guards for the London Olympics, G4S has overhauled its
management and embarked on a restructuring to revive its
fortunes. However, 2013 entailed more scandal with the firm
banned from winning new UK government work after it was found to
have overcharged on a contract to electronically tag offenders.
Talks between the government and G4S to agree a repayment
fee have dragged on for months. The firm said on Wednesday they
continued to engage with ministers. ($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds)