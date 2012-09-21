(In second paragraph corrects contract value to 13 mln stg from
20 mln stg after clarification from G4S)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Sept 21 Embattled security firm G4S
has won a contract to manage the electronic tagging of
offenders in Scotland, its first big British deal since its
high-profile failure to provide enough security staff at the
London Olympic Games.
G4S has signed a 5-year deal with the Scottish government
worth 13 million pounds ($21 million) and will begin monitoring
offenders from April 2013 when it takes over from British
outsourcing rival Serco.
The contract win will be a welcome boost to G4S, which has
been under fire since admitting just two weeks before the London
Games began that it could not provide a promised 10,400 venue
guards, embarrassing the government - a key customer - and
forcing British troops to fill the shortfall.
A report by British lawmakers published on Friday called for
G4S to waive its management fee over the fiasco and compensate
Games staff neglected in its chaotic recruitment drive, applying
pressure that could see the group's estimate of a 50 million
pound loss on the contract grow wider.
G4S, which runs services from prisons, immigration and
border control to cash transportation in over 125 countries,
already provides electronic tagging in England, along with
Serco, but must bid to win a new contract set to be awarded in
the summer next year.
The group is also bidding for prison management contracts
due to be announced later in 2012 and police work, although its
chairman John Connolly has said he fears the Olympic debacle
could harm its chances of success.
G4S's Scottish tagging contract will see GPS technology used
to continuously track offenders' whereabouts as opposed to
'radio frequency' technology which had been used previously to
establish when an offender had broken a curfew.
Last year the company hit British headlines when its guards
tagged a man's false leg, allowing him to remove it and break a
court-imposed curfew.
G4S also announced this week it had acquired security groups
Vanguarda and Interativa in Brazil - the fourth largest security
market in the world and a key growth area for the firm.
Shares in the FTSE 100 company were flat at 0707 GMT in
London, valuing the business at around 3.7 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6173 British pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Mark Potter)