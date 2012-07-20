LONDON, July 20 Credit ratings agency Standard &
Poor's put under-fire security firm G4S on alert for a
possible downgrade, warning its failings in a high-profile
contract for the London Olympics could result in the group
losing out on future work.
G4S, the world's largest security firm, has been at the
centre of a political and media storm after admitting it would
not be able to provide the 10,400 Olympic venue guards it had
been contracted to, causing huge embarrassment to government and
costing the firm up to 50 million pounds.
Standard & Poor's placed its 'BBB/A-2' rating on the firm on
"creditwatch negative" on Friday and said it intended to take a
firmer decision once it had met with G4S management following
the Olympics to assess the impact of the group's failings.
"We recognise that the London 2012 Olympics is an extremely
high-profile event and that the impact of G4S' underperformance
could extend beyond the government sector and outside the UK,"
it said in a statement.
It added that it may take several months or years to
determine the full impact of reputational damage on G4S's
revenues as such damage could make it more difficult for it to
win new work or force it to bid at lower prices.
The agency said that following post-Olympic discussions a
ratings cut could occur if G4S incurred a larger than
anticipated financial cost or if it suffered "significant losses
of contracts and competitiveness".
At 1300 GMT, G4S shares, which have dropped around 15
percent in little more than a week, were 0.7 percent lower at
241.9 pence.